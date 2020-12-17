This Weekend with Bridget is an extension of the What to do this weekend feature. Every week, she'll recommend a place she's recently discovered or a long-time favorite. Send her an email at bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
This weekend’s adventure: Visit Red Hen Baking Company’s bakery and cafe in Middlesex for lunch and a fresh-baked treat.
What to know: Located on Route 2, just off Interstate 89, Red Hen is open everyday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is currently no indoor seating, but after placing your order at the take-out window, find space at one of the benches or tables outside.
My experience: I spent most of my weekends in 2020 on my bike. Biking solo this year on Vermont’s gravel roads was both a way to escape my worries and challenge my body. And while with each bend in the road I was further awed by the beauty of our state, oftentimes, it was the stop for a pastry mid-ride or post-ride that kept me motivated and excited.
Last weekend, during what was perhaps one of my final rides of the year, I stopped at Red Hen on my loop back to Waterbury. My shins were splashed with mud and my hands were stiff from the cold when I leaned my bike against the side of the building and pulled a cloth face mask from my jersey pocket.
At just after 2:30 p.m., the bakery was busy, with cars pulling in and out of the dirt lot and several folks already standing in line. Two gentlemen in baseball caps ordered Turkey and Cranberry sandwiches, and a woman picked up the macarons and specialty cookies she’d ordered online.
I held up the line for a moment too long as I stared undecidedly into the pastry case. I ended up with an espresso and a classic chocolate chip cookie, the size of my out-stretched hand.
About the menu: Posted in large font on the side of the building, the menu features a moderate selection of sandwiches and salads.
Another time, when I’m not mid-ride, I’ll have to try the Green Mountain Gobbler, which features North Country turkey, pesto mayo and lettuce on a choice of bread.
The breakfast sandwich, served all day, also sounds delicious. It features eggs, Cabot cheddar, and lemon chive butter on grain bread.
Red Hen also offers a wide variety of coffee and espresso drinks, made with roasted beans from Vermont Artisan Coffee and Tea in Waterbury.
Of course, it would be silly to not indulge in a pastry of some kind during your visit. My chocolate chip cookie was rich and soft, not overly sweet. You might also want to try a French palmier, or a maple-glazed sticky bun. A spicy brownie or biscotti would go excellently with your latte.
A bit of history: Red Hen Baking Company was started in 1999 by Randy and Eliza Cain in Duxbury. For the first several years, the bakery focused solely on baking and delivering fresh bread daily to local stories and restaurants.
In 2007, Red Hen moved to Middlesex, where the baking facility and cafe are now housed in the renovated building that was the former Camp Meade Diner. Everything they bake is certified organic.
Can’t visit the cafe? You can buy their bread at several locations in Chittenden County, including City Market Co-op in Burlington, Sweet Clover Market in Essex Junction and Shaw’s in Williston and South Burlington.
Where is Red Hen Baking Company?
961 U.S. Route 2, Middlesex, VT 05602
Red Hen is open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. except Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is about 35 minutes from Burlington and about 50 minutes from Milton.
