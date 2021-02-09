The price tag might look a little high for this rural getaway, but it won’t seem so when you consider splitting it with nine other guests.
This newly-built luxury home has incredible views of the surrounding area and is perfect for a family or group of friends looking for fresh air and seclusion. It’s just a half hour away from Mt. Snow and sits on 140 acres of land. There’s a hot tub outside, huge windows that provide plenty of natural light, a big family room with a sizable couch, and a pool table down below.
The balcony outdoors is the ideal setting for a quiet read or a fun barbecue. Take a hike on one of the nearby trails and spend some time relaxing by the stream.
About the place
- Cost: $1,055 per night
- Bedrooms: 6 beds in 5 rooms sleep 10 guests
- Bathrooms: 3
Amenities:
- Hair dryer
- Washer and dryer
- Extra pillows and blankets
- Iron
- Towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper
- Cable TV
- Ethernet connection
- Air conditioning
- Indoor fireplace
- Wi-Fi
- Dedicated workspace
- Coffee maker
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator, oven, stove, and microwave
- Cooking basics including pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper
- Barbecue grill
- Balcony
- Hot tub
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.