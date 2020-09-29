Meet Rocco, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.
Rocco is an extra-special pup looking for an extra-special home and a family who understands his unique personality and needs. Rocco enjoys peace and quiet, lounging around with his people, and bouncing around with squeaky toys. He is generally uncomfortable with a lot of changes in his environment, loud noises and commotion, as well as new people coming and going. Rocco is a shy guy at first, but his silly side comes out (and his little nub tail starts wagging a million miles an hour!) once he knows you’re a trustworthy friend. He has made great progress during his time at HSCC and will continue to blossom with time, patience, and a supportive environment. If your home sounds like it could be the right fit for this good boy, schedule a meeting with Rocco today!
Visit hsccvt.org/Dogs to make an appointment to meet Rocco.
P.S. Rocco is a Pronature Pal, meaning his adoption fee is sponsored by our friends at Pronature Canada, plus he will go home with 6 months of free dog food and a $50 gift card from Pet Food Warehouse to help him get settled!
Sex: Neutered male
Breed: American Shelter Dog
Age: ~ 4 years old
Reason Here: He was brought to HSCC because he was not getting along with the other dog in his home.
Arrival Date: 6/12/2020
Size/Weight: 85 lbs.
Rocco and….
Dogs: He needs to be the only dog in his new home.
Cats: He has no known experience with cats.
Children: He has lived with a child.