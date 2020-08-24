Meet Sweet Pea, the Human Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.
This golden gal is a ripe 14 years young! Sweet Pea is loving and affectionate after she warms up to you and spends her days sucking up catnip like a vacuum and lounging in her office chair. She enjoys back scratches, treats, and loving on her own terms. Could she be the Sweet Pea you pick?! Schedule a meeting with her today!
Sex: Spayed female
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: ~ 14 years old
Reason Here: Her owners could no longer care for her
Arrival Date: 7/22/2020
Special Considerations: Sweet Pea is declawed
Sweet Pea and...
Cats: She has no known history living with cats
Dogs: She has interacted with dogs before and was scared and shy around them
For more information about Sweet Pea, contact HSCC at hsccvt.org.