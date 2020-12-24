COLCHESTER — The house at 261 Jen Barry Lane is a thoroughly modern four-bedroom with classic alpine touches, including a stone fireplace, high ceilings, and a private master bedroom complete with walk-in shower and soaking bathtub.
A spacious kitchen with granite countertops with a matching island, high ceilings and stylized cabinetry makes for a cozy but exquisite presentation for entertaining guests and hosting company. A bright, open dining room with lots of light and glass walls invites the pristine beauty of Lake Champlain to any meal served there. If the weather is warm the outdoor summer kitchen, roofed veranda and in-ground pool become the luxuriously outfitted new dining area!
The concrete patio is stamped and accented by stone walls, but if you’re craving a beach this property comes with 177 feet of private Lake Champlain shoreline and a dock reaching out into the bay. Exquisite yet homey, this 2015 custom lake home is sure to please. Built by Sheppard Custom Homes.
About this house
Price:$3,100,000
Square Feet: 5,167
Acreage:1.72
Listed by Lipkin Audette Team of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.