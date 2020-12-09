WINOOSKI — Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and all their friends can be found for free this weekend with one of their holiday specials set to be shown on PBS.
Apple and PBS have teamed up for special, ad-free broadcasts this year, allowing Peanuts fans old and young to enjoy the classic Christmas episode.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on Vermont PBS and PBS KIDS on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. In addition, the Peanuts holiday special will also stream ad-free and in HD on Apple TV+ Dec. 11-13.
“Just hearing the opening piano notes of the Peanuts holiday specials takes me back to my childhood,” said Steve Ferreira, CEO of Vermont PBS. “So much is different this holiday season, but the Peanuts gang can still bring a smile and some heart to us when we need it the most. Thanks to PBS and Apple, we are excited to present this holiday tradition to our viewers ad-free.”
The announcement comes after Apple TV+ purchased the rights to the Peanuts specials this year and didn’t allow “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” to be aired on network television like it had traditionally been.
