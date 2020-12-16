COLCHESTER — Built in 1810, this regal estate in Colchester has been beautifully renovated to suit a twenty-first century lifestyle. With an extensive library, formal dining room and intricate period molding, this home will make you feel as if you've stepping into a Jane Austen novel. Coach Hill, as it's called, is located at 51 Depot St. and boasts at least three fireplaces, an in-ground pool and plenty of space for living and entertaining.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4.5
Acreage: 2.39
Square Footage: 9,469
List Price: $1,445,000
Highlights: cathedral ceiling, wood fireplaces, hardwood floor, walk-in closets, wine cellar, balcony, garden space, in-ground pool
