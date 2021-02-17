LINCOLN — You’ll have the entire cottage to yourself, but it looks more like a barn with its big, outward-swinging doors.
This quaint unit at North Orchard in Lincoln, near Middlebury, has two floors, plenty of space outside for recreation and relaxation, and amazing views of both the Green and Adirondack mountain ranges.
It sits on an 80-acre estate and is close to skiing and hiking locations, lakes and rivers for swimming, and great restaurants and shops that carry local beer, wine, cheese, and chocolate. The barn is an ideal place to get some reading or writing done, do some yoga, or simply enjoy the surrounding nature. The hosts will even arrange a massage, cooking class, or artisanal cheese selection for you.
Just 18 miles from Middlebury College and its cultural resources and 30 minutes from Burlington, this getaway will let you be at peace while still being within easy driving distance from tourist locations and any food or supplies you might need.
With a queen-sized bed, double bed, three couches, and a crib, it can accommodate families or friends of diverse numbers, ages, and needed comfort.
The barn has been known to welcome newly-married couples for a blissful honeymoon, with the hosts even offering to help spruce up the stay with additional flower arrangements.
To find the full listing, visit airbnb.com and search for “Lincoln, Vermont.”
About:
- Cost: $90 per night
- Bedrooms: 1 (1 queen bed, 1 double bed, 1 crib, and a few couches of various sizes sleep at least three guests)
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Cable TV
- Wi-Fi
- Dedicated workspace
- Kitchen with mini-fridge, pour-over coffee, microwave, fryer/oven, and induction stove.
- Towels, bed sheets, soap, toilet paper, iron, and extra pillows and blankets
- Children’s books and toys
- High chair
- Portable and ceiling fans
- Patio, outdoor grill, and barbecue utensils
Why am I reading an ad for an AirBnB in Lincoln, instead of NEWS in the NEWSpaper I subscribe to?
