HUNTINGTON -- If you have an anniversary coming up or just want a change of scenery with the family for a couple nights -- without traveling too far away -- then we might have found just the place for you.
This cozy cabin Airbnb situated in Huntington can have you feeling like you’re on a secluded vacation while staying in Chittenden County, perfect for if you need to run home to grab that must-have item you forgot.
About:
- Cost: $164 per night
- Bedrooms: 2 (one double bed in each)
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Wifi
- TV
- Washer and dryer
- Heating
- Essentials (including towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper)
- Dedicated workspace
- Free parking on premises
- Kitchen with breakfast provided
- Hair dryer and shampoo
- Cooking basics (including pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper, dishes, and silverware
About the space
This post-and-beam construction features two bedrooms and a bathroom within 106 acres of beautiful Vermont landscape. It’s 25 minutes from Bolton Valley Ski Resort, 30 minutes from the exciting city streets of Burlington, and 40 minutes from the breathtaking ski slopes of Stowe. It's only minutes away from the Sugarhouse for a gorgeous fall foliage outing or you can hit up the Hinesburg Town Forest Trails for mountain biking. If you’re looking to enjoy a nice adult beverage, stop in for a pint with the locals at the Stone Corral Brewery.
Other things to note
Vermont is famous for having poor cell service. All guests are emailed the House Rules a week in advance before their stay, and you’re asked to have the information on hand you need to get into the house. The cabin itself has very reliable cell and Internet service available for you to use while you relax and enjoy some nature.
Find the full listing and book your getaway here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.