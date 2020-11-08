To celebrate America Recycles Day on Nov. 15, Chittenden Solid Waste District invites you to a series of interactive webinars starting Nov. 9.
Practicing the 3 Rs —Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle— can save you money as you do your part to clean up and green up the Eart. Learn how you can be the change by registering for this fun and engaging series. Join us for one all of these exciting topics via Zoom or CSWD’s Facebook Events.
REDUCE with Resourceful Robin
When: 12 p.m. Nov. 9
Join Robin (and other CSWD staff) for an online watch party to get inspired, then we’ll get practical tips about local opportunities and waste reduction strategies that have worked in our own homes. We’ll start with The Story of Bottled Water, then we’ll see a Ted Talk from Bea Johnson, whose family of four has adopted a zero waste lifestyle – with astonishing results.
Register in advance:
REUSE with Recycle Rhonda
When: 12 p.m. Nov. 11
Do you have that favorite T-shirt stuffed in your dresser that you just can’t part with? Join Rhonda to learn how to turn that piece of history into something new: a T-Shirt Bag. Bring your T-shirt, a pair of scissors, and your sense of humor for a fun-filled hour of turning that special shirt into a bag. No sewing or artistic talent required. Share other useful ways to Reuse along the way.
Register in advance:
RECYCLE with Eco Ethan
When: 12 p.m. Nov. 13
Your local MRF— Materials Recovery Facility— is where blue-bin recycling is sorted to be sold. Learn how your recyclables are processed now at CSWD’s MRF in Williston and then get a glimpse of our recycling future. We’ll culminate with an opportunity to settle family arguments about what can go in the blue bin. Bring your burning questions and most debated can-I-recycle-it items for a spirited round of Stump the Chumps of CSWD.
Register in advance:
