Get a jump on Black Friday deals and find the items you’re looking for before they’re sold out by visiting these stores during their earlier hours.
Ace Hardware (hours vary by location)
Essex: 15 Essex Way (802-879-0249)
South Burlington: 1961 Williston Rd. (802-864-1847)
Burlington: 156 College St. (802-651-8355)
Colchester: 713 W Lakeshore Dr. (802-863-4910)
Jericho: 249 VT Route 15 (802-899-1277)
Milton: 5 Southerberry Dr. (802-893-4100)
Ashley HomeStore (7 a.m. -- 10 p.m.)
Williston: 581 Blair Park Rd. (802-878-0710)
Banana Republic (Opens 8 a.m.)
Burlington: 56 Church Street (802-865-1230)
Barnes & Noble (Opens 8 a.m.)
South Burlington: 102 Dorset Street 802-864-8001)
Bath & Body Works (6 a.m. -- 7 p.m.)
South Burlington: University Mall -- 155 Dorset Street (802-651-9791)
Bed Bath & Beyond (6 a.m. -- 9 p.m.)
Williston: 115 Trader Lane (802-878-9991)
Best Buy (5 a.m. -- 10 p.m.)
Williston: 26 Cypress St. (802-872-0992)
Big Lots (6 a.m. -- 11 p.m.)
Essex: 70 Pearl St. (802-288-1546)
Claire’s (Opens 6 a.m.)
South Burlington: University Mall -- 155 Dorset St #D11 (802-862-3344)
Costco (Opens 9 a.m.)
Colchester: 218 Lower Mountain View Dr. (802-318-2000)
DICK’S Sporting Goods (Opens 5 a.m.)
Williston: Maple Tree Place -- 1355 Maple Tree Place (802-288-9854)
GameStop (Opens 7 a.m.)
Williston: Maple Tree Place -- 31 Hawthorne St. (802-879-3911)
South Burlington: University Mall -- 155 Dorset St. h2 (802-660-9013)
Guitar Center (10 a.m. -- 9 p.m.)
Williston: 21A Hawthorne St. (802-872-7627)
Harbor Freight Tools
South Burlington: 1775 Shelburne Rd. (802-391-8585)
Home Depot (Opens 6 a.m.)
Williston: 759 Harvest Ln. (802-872-0039)
JCPenney (Opens 5 a.m.)
South Burlington: University Mall -- 155 Dorset St. (802-860-6388)
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts (Opens 6 a.m.)
South Burlington: 45 Hinesburg Rd. (802-864-0648)
Kohl’s (Opens 5 a.m.)
South Burlington: 155 Dorset St. (802-864-4801)
Lowe’s Home Improvement (Opens 6 a.m.)
Essex: 10 Susie Wilson Rd. (802-662-9131)
Mattress Firm (8 a.m. -- 8 p.m.)
Burlington: 70 Church St. 2nd Floor (802-657-3402)
Michaels (Opens 7 a.m.)
South Burlington: 861 Williston Rd. Ste. 1, (802-864-5500)
Old Navy (12 a.m. -- 11 p.m.)
Williston: 100 Maple Tree Pl. (802-316-4201)
PetSmart (7 a.m. -- 9 p.m.)
Williston: 21 Trader Ln. (802-872-1819)
Staples (Opens 9 a.m.)
Williston: 1375 Maple Tree Pl. (802-872-0260)
South Burlington: 861 Williston Rd. (802-862-2199)
Target (Opens 7 a.m.)
South Burlington: University Mall -- 155 Dorset St. (802-923-4473)
Tractor Supply Company (Opens 6 a.m.)
Shelburne: 3708 Shelburne Rd. (802-985-4092)
Walmart (Opens 5 a.m.)
Williston: 863 Harvest Ln. (802-878-5233)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.