The real estate market seemed to keep clicking in November with a number of homes being sold throughout Colchester.
Here are three of the most expensive based on final purchase price according to Zillow.
3. 46 Mazza Court
Sold for $445,000 on Nov. 22, this expansive and renovated raised ranch of nearly 3,000 square feet comes with an in-ground pool and fully-fenced yard. With four bedrooms and an additional fifth bedroom space, 2.5 bathrooms, and living rooms upstairs and downstairs, the home is ample in size and storage space.
2. 167 South Bay Circle
Sold for $471,100 on Nov. 19, this elegant, modern home has a family room with its brick wall showcasing the wood fireplace. Modern appliances compliment a spacious, comfortable and timeless kitchen, and the dining room offers both sunlight and space along with beautiful hardwood flooring and a charming chair rail.
1. 206 Wall Street
Sold for $714,000 on Nov. 1, this executive-style, four-bedroom home has a large private lot, high ceilings and large windows that fill the home with light. The dining room has space for a large dinner party or a formal family meal, and the sunken living room has a gas fireplace for the cooler months and plenty of space for gathering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.