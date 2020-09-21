Wearing a set of bright yellow waders, Gus Goodwin stood knee-deep in a field of grassy wetland. Next to him, a spindly twig of a tree sat waiting to grow its roots.
“There is nothing more hopeful than planting trees,” he said.
Representatives from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and local conservation partners gathered Monday to plant 30 trees at the latest expansion of the Intervale Wildlife Management Area in Colchester.
The 124-acre Fitzgerald Farm property, located off Pine Island Road, was acquired by Vermont Fish and Wildlife in June and is an important wetland and wildlife habitat near the Lower Winooski River.
Farm owner Pat Fitzgerald told the Colchester selectboard in April that selling the land to Vermont Fish and Wildlife was the right choice, because over the years, the land has become increasing difficult to utilize due to over-flooding.
The Vermont Housing and Conservation Board helped provide funds for the acquisition, and The Nature Conservancy helped make the tree-planting possible.
Goodwin, senior conservation planner at The Nature Conservancy, said the new trees, spaced evenly along a field currently filled with bright orange pumpkins, are disease-resistant American Elms.
Elm trees in the northeast are highly susceptible to Dutch Elm disease which can cut the life of a tree short by more than a hundred years.
The hope, Goodwin said, is that the 30 newly-planted trees will exchange genes and reproduce, creating a forest of disease-resistant elms.
While tree restoration is a big piece of the conservation efforts, Jane Lazorchak, land acquisition and stewardship coordinator at Vermont Fish and Wildlife, said the department received a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to do water quality work in the area as well.
“The plan is to do some topographic work, through excavation and ditch-digging to create a space where water can pool,” she said.
Wood turtles, goose and various species of waterfowl, which call the former Fitzgerald Farm property home, need more resorted wetlands to thrive.
“Restoration work on this scale takes a number of years so this is really just the first step,” Lazorchak said.
While other sections of the Intervale have multi-use trail networks, this area will remain natural, while still available for public use, Lazorchak said. The land will eventually be open for hunting and bird-watching.
“What’s great about this location in particular is that it’s a quiet respite in the middle of an urban environment,” she said.