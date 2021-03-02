The contrast of the bright-red paint against either a snowy scenery in the winter or the lush green forest surrounding it in the summer makes this Cavendish cabin getaway stand out and look like it’s ready for the cover of a fairytale.
The cabin is a great spot for a small family’s weekend ski trip as it’s just 15 minutes away from Okemo Mountain, and it’s also a quaint location in the warmer seasons with space outside to recreate and nearby wilderness to explore. It gives off an authentic wooded Vermont feel while still providing TV and internet if so desired.
About
- Cost: $124 per night
- Bedrooms: 3 beds in 2 rooms sleep 4 guests
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities
- TV
- Indoor fireplace
- Wi-Fi and office
- Hair dryer
- Bedroom and laundry essentials including towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper
- Hangers
- Kitchen space where guests can cook their own meals
- Coffee maker, refrigerator, dishes and silverware, and oven
- Cooking basics including pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper
