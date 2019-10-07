Q:When did you realize you wanted to teach?
A: I always thought I wanted to teach. My desire to teach was solidified when I was in third grade. My teacher in third grade was Mrs. Trout. She was super helpful, kind and energetic. Her ability to make school enjoyable was something I really appreciated. I wanted to become a teacher because of her.
Q: If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
A: I’ve never thought too much about it just because I knew I always wanted to teach!
Q: What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
A: My favorite aspect of teaching is being able to see all of the growth students make throughout the school year and their time at MBS.
Q: If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
A: If I could change something about the education system I would incorporate more opportunities for students to learn in the community through project-based learning.
Q: What is your favorite book?
A: The Great Gatsby
Q: What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (ie hidden talents, hobbies,etc…)
A: My students would be surprised to know that I know how to surf.
Q: What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
A: My favorites are pizza, tacos, brownies and chocolate chip cookies!
Q: Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
A: A moment when I really connected with a student was on Field Day. Field Day is an amazing day. It gives classes the opportunity to participate in fun activities and spend quality time with their teachers. It was a great experience being able to have fun and make memories with my students.
Q: What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
A: A difficult aspect of teaching is trying to meet every students’ needs when everyone needs are different.
Q: What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
A: Chicken Fried by Zac Brown Band
Q: What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
A: A current trend among students that is baffling to me is the amount of time they spend on technology outside of the school.
Q: What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
A: Something that makes me proud to work in the Colchester School District is how dedicated everyone is making our schools an accepting, welcoming, loving and safe place for our students.