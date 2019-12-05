MONTPELIER — Vermont’s Dept. of Taxes is anticipating a 5 percent increase in spending by Vermont’s schools, which would translate to the largest increase in education property taxes in the past decade.
In a letter to legislators, Acting Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio said that increase would translate to an increase of 3.6 percent in the average homestead property tax rate and 3.7 percent in the average non-homestead rate. By statute, the two must increase at roughly the same rate.
Bolio projected the average rate for homeowners would increase from $1.512 to $1.567. For non-homestead properties the rate could increase from $1.594 to $1.654.
Vermonters earning less than $140,000 pay based on their incomes. Their tax rate may increase from 2.44 percent to 2.57 percent.
However, 2017’s predictions were similarly dire, only to have schools keep spending low, resulting in a much lower tax rate than anticipated. The opposite happened with 2018’s projections, with the state anticipating no increase, but voters approving budgets that resulted in a one-cent increase on the average homestead property tax rate.
The upshot: Final rates will depend on the budgets districts put together and voters approve or disapprove on Town Meeting Day.
However, school boards will be challenged to control spending when one of the largest costs in schools – health insurance for employees – is expected to increase 38.9 percent or $28 million statewide. While ongoing negotiations with the teachers union might lead to a lower increase, it is unlikely to be much lower, according to a letter Secretary of Administration Suzanne Young sent to legislative leaders.
Overall, the Dept. of Taxes is expecting education spending across the state to rise by $72 million.
That translates to an increase in per pupil spending of 5.5 percent, from $16,235 to $17,133 per Vermont public school student.
At the same time, the number of students continues to decline with the equalized per pupil count decreasing from 87,839 to 87,412. This is not the number of students in Vermont, but a weighted number, which weighs students based on the cost of providing their education. High school students, for example, are weighted more heavily than kindergartners.
If boards are able to keep budget increases to 1.4 percent or 1.9 percent per pupil, increase then tax rates could remain relatively level, according to Bolio, with the increased revenue coming from increases in the statewide grand list and Vermonters’ incomes, as well as increases in non-property tax revenues going into the education fund.