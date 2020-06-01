MONTPELIER – A task force of 15 people has been charged with advising the chancellor and Board of Trustees on the future of the Vermont State College System (VSCS).
VSCS is made up of Northern Vermont University with its two campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, Castleton University, Vermont Technical College and the Community College of Vermont. Along with other colleges throughout the Northeast, VSCS has been struggling as the number of college-age students in the region declines. The additional impact of the coronavirus led former chancellor Jeb Spaulding to propose shuttering the two NVU campuses and the Vermont Technical College campus in Randolph, a proposal which drew widespread condemnation.
Spaulding resigned and his successor, Interim Chancellor Sophie Zdatny, has focused on having a broad discussion on the future of VSCS.
The new task force is expected to conduct public forums as part of its work into how to make VSCS financially viable while ensuring access to its programs and the quality of those programs.
The task force, named VSCS Forward, is to present a report to the chancellor by August 14.
Each college and full-time bargaining unit was asked to select participants. An outside professional facilitator will be hired to lead the group discussion and support the team’s work.
“VSCS Forward is a critical next step in our work to move beyond the challenges of the past and toward a future where our system is thriving, our faculty and staff are supported in new and exciting ways and our students receive the high quality education they deserve,” said Zdatny. “We must seize this opportunity to build an inclusive and thoughtful process to consider how we transform into a sustainable organization with high-demand programs that prepare students for the economy of the future.”
VSCS Forward is charged with reviewing ideas and developing recommendations to:
- address program duplication;
- ensure quality, financial viability, and access to programs;
- clarify distinguishing characteristics of member institutions;
- strengthen VSCS’s focus on core, high-demand programs that meet the needs of today’s students and the Vermont workforce;
- identify sustainable strategies to deliver programs and provide student support in rural areas of Vermont; and
- reconfigure the system in organization, finance, governance, and accreditation.
“This is no small lift and we know change is very hard. We also know that we have to change to be relevant and successful for decades to come. I am so grateful to this brilliant team from across the system and Vermont who are stepping up to move us forward,” added Zdatny.
Task force members include:
- Dylan Giambatista (Legislative Trustee)
- Yasmine Ziesler (Chancellor’s Office – Chief Academic Officer)
- Heather Weinstein (CCV – Dean of Strategic Initiatives and Student Affairs)
- Tiffany Keune (CCV – Associate Dean of Workforce Education)
- Lit Tyler (VTC – Dean of Administration)
- Sarah Billings-Berg (VTC – Associate Dean of Nursing)
- Kim Hannon-Brobst (VTC – Coordinator of Remote Access Services and selected representative of the Staff Federation)
- Rich Clark (Castleton – Professor, Political Science Program Coordinator)
- Maurice Ouimet (Castleton – Dean of Enrollment)
- Bethany Sprague (Castleton – Office Manager for Center for Schools and selected representative of United Professionals)
- Nolan Atkins (NVU – Provost)
- Elaine Harvey (NVU – Director of Student Engagement and Persistence, Academic Affairs)
- Alex Huff (NVU – Student and Editor of The Critic, NVU-Lyndon’s student newspaper)
- Greg Petrics (NVU – Associate Professor of Mathematics and selected representative of Faculty Federation)
- Interim Chancellor (ex officio, non-voting member)