COLCHESTER — At approximately 11:23 a.m. Sept. 10, Green Mountain Power headquarters on Acorn Lane in Colchester contacted the Colchester Emergency Communications Center after receiving a suspicious envelope.
The envelope appeared to contain a black powder, causing the building to be evacuated and the item in question isolated, according to a press release from the Colchester Police Department.
Colchester Police Department, Colchester Fire Department, Vermont State Police, Vermont Hazardous Materials Unit, assisted U.S. Postal Inspection Service personnel (USPIS) at the scene.
The envelope was deemed safe by USPIS personnel and the building was re-opened at approximately 1:45 p.m. Investigation into this event is being conducted by the USPIS.