The suspect in a recent spree of car chases in Colchester, Saint Albans City, Winooski and Burlington among other towns, was tracked and arrested by the Colchester Police Department (CPD) yesterday night.
CPD tracked the cellphone of Alexander Seagroves, 26, of Saint Albans, to Macrae Road in Colchester where he was arrested; earlier that day CPD and the Burlington Police Department (BPD) pursued Seagroves from Colchester to Winooski to Burlington after CPD officers observed multiple traffic violations.
According to the police report, on the night of May 10, CPD officers observed a black BMW exit I-89 onto Route 7 at Exit 16 through a red light, at a high rate of speed. When an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the car failed to stop and continued to speed south on Rte. 7 into the city of Winooski.
The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, eventually entering the city of Burlington where BPD continued to attempt to stop the vehicle.
The operator drove the wrong way on one way streets and at one point attempted to hit the BPD cruisers. The pursuit was called off a short time later on the beltline.
According to the report, this same black BMW was involved in a pursuit in Saint Alban's City prior to the motor vehicle offenses witnessed in Colchester. That prior pursuit was initiated for reckless driving.
Through the use of GPS technology, the suspected operator's cell phone was later tracked to Macrae Road in Colchester, where Seagroves was found and taken into custody.
Seagroves has been in numerous vehicular pursuits and the subject of numerous motor vehicle complaints in Franklin, Chittenden and Washington County over the past week, where he has driven at law enforcement officers and members of the public.
Two warrants were issued for Seagroves as a result of his operation: one set bail at $10,000 and the other was a hold without bail. Seagroves appeared in court this morning on numerous charges stemming from multiple incidents in multiple jurisdictions.