BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – With a gubernatorial “stay home, stay safe” order keeping outdoor activities to a minimum, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is warning there may be more wild animals on the prowl in Vermont’s more urbanized areas.
Case in point: A bear is on the prowl in Bellows Falls area in Vermont’s southeast.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is attributing the bear sighting in one of Vermont’s more developed villages to a wider trend of wild animals straying into urban areas as the COVID-19 pandemic leaves urban and suburban streets a little quieter.
“Due to the current ‘stay home, stay safe’ order… there has been a decrease in human outdoor activity, which could be one of the reasons the bear has been venturing into the village,” local game warden David Taddei said in a statement. “Similar reports of wild animals coming into urbanized areas have increased recently throughout the world.”
According to Taddei and the Fish and Wildlife Department’s bear biologist Forrest Hammond, a bear prowling through a more urbanized corner of Vermont could present a problem for residents in Bellows Falls as the bear becomes increasingly less worried about running into humans.
“What is most concerning about this situation is that bear behavior in urbanized areas tends to become worse over time as the bear gets less wary of humans with each meal of garbage or birdseed,” Hammond said.
“At some point, the ‘stay home, stay safe’ order will be lifted, and life will start to return to normal,” Taddei added. “More people will be out, dumpsters will start to fill, and more trash will be generated at local businesses.
“This could result in a variety of outcomes, most of which may not end well for the bear.”
According to the Fish and Wildlife Department, the department has yet to receive any complaints regarding the bear outside of reports that the bear was “getting into bird feeders at some residences.”
The Fish and Wildlife Department is recommending that residents near where the bear was sighted take down bird feeders immediately, as bird seed is an attractive, high calorie and high fat food source for bears, and secure trash properly.
The department also asks that people don’t stand outside and take videos of the bear, an action the department says “only emboldens the bear by showing it that people are not a threat.”
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department asks that people in the effected area file a bear report with the Agency of Natural Resources if they observe a bear strolling through their neighborhood.
Bear reports are available online at https://anrweb.vt.gov/FWD/FW/WildlifeBearReport.aspx.
“This will help Vermont Fish and Wildlife keep track of where the bear is frequenting, what it is doing, and it will enable the department to assess if there is a growing risk to human safety,” the department said in a statement.
The department advises that, if anyone encounters a black bear – the only species of bear found in Vermont – in the wild, that they remain calm, ensure the bear has an escape route, back away where possible and, if attacked in a building or tent, immediately fight back.
The department also strongly advises against running from a bear, climbing trees to escape a bear or feeding bears.
“Black bears are large, strong wild animals that should be treated with respect,” the department said in a statement. “Bears should always be appreciated from a distance to ensure the safety of humans and bears.”