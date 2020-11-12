BURLINGTON, Vt. – With 72 new cases of COVID-19 identified Wednesday, Vermont has reported the single highest daily number of additional cases since the pandemic began in March.
According to state health officials, contact tracing has connected many new COVID-19 cases identified in recent days to smaller social gatherings, like Halloween parties, deer camps and baby showers.
In response to a surging number of COVID-19 cases, according to a notice from Vermont’s State Emergency Operations Center, Vermont’ National Guard will be deployed in the coming days to begin “executing” plans for Vermont’s existing hospital surge sites.
As of Wednesday, state officials said a staged surge site at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex with 50 beds currently available would be expanded with another 100 beds in the coming weeks.
Another surge site with 50 available beds will be prepared to service Southern Vermont from Rutland.
In a statement, while Gov. Phil Scott said he understood Vermonters were “fatigued from the pandemic, its impact on all of us and the sacrifices it has required,” he urged Vermonters to continue following the health department’s COVID-19 guidelines.
“As I have said throughout this pandemic, we all have to do our part to keep each other safe and we must continue to follow the public health practices of wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, avoiding crowded places, and quarantining when you are sick,” Scott said.
Scott also repeated calls to avoid large gatherings, echoing recent advice from Vermont’s health department to limit personal gatherings to only ten people and to only include people within immediate social circles.
“We also have to be smart about how many people we come in contact with and work together to limit that number,” the governor said, “so we can slow the spread now, protect our neighbors, keep our kids in school and keep our economy open.”
Vermonters are also being encouraged to seek out a test for COVID-19 if they’ve attended any gatherings outside of their immediate social circle or have hosted any visitors from out of state.
State officials from Vermont’s State Emergency Operations Center – or SEOC – echoed the governor’s comments in their notice Wednesday.
“Vermonters must understand that by engaging in riskier activities, like attending parties and gatherings – even small ones – there will continue to be a surge in cases and we will see community spread like the rest of the country,” SEOC’s statement read.
“Vermonters have worked hard to protect our communities, keep our businesses open and send children back to school,” the statement continued. “Now is not the time to give up on the hard work and sacrifices over the last seven months.”
Nationally, COVID-19 cases have similarly surged. On Tuesday, almost 140,000 new cases of COVID-19 had been identified within the U.S. – the highest number of new cases identified in a single day since the pandemic began.
According to Vermont’s health department, more than 2,500 people in Vermont have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 since March, when the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Green Mountain State.
Fifty-nine people have died in Vermont due to complications of COVID-19.
More information, including public health guidelines and advice for helping mitigate COVID-19’s spread, can be found online at healthvermont.gov/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.