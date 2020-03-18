MONTPELIER – On Wednesday, Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced measures taken by the Office of Professional Regulation (OPR) to address healthcare workforce shortages during the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, and to provide emergency guidance to pharmacies.
To address a potential shortage of healthcare workers in Vermont, following the Governor’s issuance of a declared State of Emergency, OPR is issuing temporary licenses to healthcare workers and pharmacies.
“My office is dedicated to creating the pathways to licensure necessary to ensure Vermont medical facilities have access to the qualified healthcare staff needed to serve Vermonters during this global pandemic,” said Secretary of State Jim Condos.
“We’re working hard to confront the challenges faced by many of our regulated professionals, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said OPR Director Lauren Hibbert. “I’m grateful for the efforts of our hardworking healthcare professionals to keep Vermonters healthy and safe. I want to assure Vermonters that my office will take every opportunity to do our part ensuring that healthcare workers can get licensed to confront this growing health crisis.”
Secretary Condos also announced the creation of emergency guidance by OPR and the Vermont Board of Pharmacy, which clarifies OPR and Board of Pharmacy policies and interpretations, and provides recommendations to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information, and instructions for obtaining a temporary license, can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.