MONTPELIER — Vermont will be ramping up its capacity to test for COVID-19, with a plan to test 1,000 people per day and 7,000 per week, Gov. Phil Scott announced Wednesday.
The increased testing, and the contact tracing which will be done when people test positive for the disease, are part of the administration’s plan to slowly reopen Vermont’s economy following the implementation of a “stay home, stay safe” order in late March.
Scott compared the virus to a forest fire which could be reignited, saying, “Testing will allow us to spot those embers early and contact tracing allows us to surround it and contain it.”
The governor also stated that no amount of testing will eliminate the risk. He and other state officials are expecting that as the economy is slowly reopened there will be more cases of COVID-19.
“We are expecting that there will be some rise in cases,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, simply because people will be in closer contact with one another as they return to work.
Levine explained that the goal now is to continue to contain the virus until new therapeutic treatments are developed and studied, and a vaccine is created.
“All of this is being done, like everything with COVID, on a very compressed time frame,” Levine said, adding that he expected better treatments to become available before a vaccine.
Numerous public health experts have predicted a second wave of COVID-19 will hit. Levine said that if and when that happens Vermont will be in a better position to fight it, in part because of testing.
When COVID-19 originally reached the United States, neither the state nor country was “poised for action” when it came to testing, Levine said.
Now that the state has that capacity, “we will be able to enter that period of resurgence with a containment strategy already in effect. The country missed the opportunity for containment,” Levine said, which is why such severe social distancing was required.
“We have the opportunity to contain the virus now,” he said, adding that includes the ability to test those who don’t show symptoms but could infect others.
Testing itself is a complex, multi-stage process requiring a number of materials which the state has obtained “through resourcefulness and creativity” and by working with multiple supply chains and partners, Levine said.
The first step in testing is an order from a health care provider that includes a location where the test is to take place. The state has set up testing sites around Vermont. Personnel wearing personal protective equipment have to staff those sites.
Those staff collect a sample with a swab that must be stored in a media that will keep the virus alive. Samples are then sent to the University of Vermont Medical Center for triage, then to a lab. Additional supplies are needed to secure the samples during transport, which may include keeping them at the right temperature, Levine explained.
At the lab, RNA is extracted from the sample then tested to determine if it matches the coronavirus causing COVID-19. Those steps require various chemicals and reagents.
In addition, several approaches can be used, each needing different supplies. Vermont has been using as many as it can so that if it loses access to one testing approach, it will still be able to use others, Levine explained.
“In the early days of the pandemic we were literally 48 hours away from running out of testing supplies altogether,” Levine said. “We’ve been laser focused on this.”
At the same time, testing technology is changing as new methods are developed. Health officials are “on top of that all the time,” he said.
Even with testing 1,000 people per day, the state will continue to prioritize those who are residents of or work in long-term care facilities or other facilities that serve vulnerable populations. Repeat testing will now be done at those facilities which have had a positive test in patients or staff.
Patients entering the facility, those being discharged, and those who must leave frequently for treatment will be tested.
While Vermont has had outbreaks at two long-term care facilities and one prison, it has had fewer outbreaks at those types of facilities than most other states, Levine noted.
Staff at all prisons in Vermont will be tested over the next two weeks, and there will continue to be immediate testing of the entire prison should an inmate or staff member test positive.
Testing of health care workers, including home health care providers, is also a priority.
The state is considering testing childcare workers and those in 14-day quarantine, he said.
Dr. Patsy Kelso, the state epidemiologist, said the state has 53 people doing contract tracing and is prepared to add another 40 to 50 people if needed. “We think we’re prepared with that number for the worst case scenario,” she said.
The state will also begin offering those who test positive and their contacts the ability to be part of an electronic tracing tool. There is no GPS component, said Kelso. It will be used for communicating with those who have tested positive to make it easier for the epidemiology team to stay in daily contact with them, and with their contacts, via email, text or phone.
When asked about Maine’s phased plan to reopen with set timelines, Scott said their situation is different from Vermont’s. Vermont, he noted, is closer to hot spots in New York and Massachusetts.
“We may have zero positives today, but it only takes that one ember,” he said.
With the relaxation of restrictions over the past couple of weeks, 5,000 to 10,000 Vermonters will be returning to work. Scott said he will be watching the results of that change.
“For us, it really is about tracking this and making decisions based on the data we’re seeing,” he said. “We’re doing the right things, and we’re seeing the benefits of that, and that will lead to reopening the economy at a much faster rate.”
Scott also reiterated his previous message that by following the state’s guidance on social distancing, hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, and wearing masks, Vermonters were doing their part to reopen the economy sooner.
“It’s really up to each and every one of us to make this work,” he said. “We can’t declare victory yet.”