MONTPELIER – The Dept. of Public Service has assembled an interactive online map of public buildings in Vermont where wi-fi with internet access is publicly available.
According to the public service department and a subsequent statement from Gov. Phil Scott, the release of a public wi-fi map is intended to support Vermonters as they work and study remotely during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“Internet connectivity is an important resource for Vermonters during this crisis, which is keeping us physically distanced from one another,” Scott said in a statement. “As we’re asking many to work and learn remotely, these public wi-fi points are especially critical to keeping workers and students connected if they do not have access at home.”
While many of the buildings listed on the map have been closed to the public as a precaution for mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, most have wi-fi networks accessible from the roadside or their respective parking lots.
The list of publicly available wi-fi sites was compiled through an email survey of schools, libraries and town offices conducted in March 2020, according to the public service department.
The map distinguishes sites according to where wi-fi is publicly accessible, where a password may be required, where wi-fi could possibly be publicly accessible but currently is not, and state and municipal buildings where wi-fi is currently unavailable to the public.
Each site listed on the map has an address included and, in some cases, additional notes explaining how to access the site’s wi-fi network.
As a safety precaution, the department is discouraging entering any of the buildings listed or congregating outside.
“These sites should be accessed from within a parked vehicle,” the public service department said in its announcement.
The department’s wi-fi map, showing public sites where wi-fi access is both blocked and accessible, is available online at https://bit.ly/VThotspots.
The public service department will update the map as new information is available, the department said.
The public service department has additional telecommunications and connectivity resources and information available at publicservice.vermont.gov/content/new-connectivity-resources-support-you-during-covid-19-state-emergency-vermont.