BARRE – The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) has received $9.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation under the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Emergency Relief Program for necessary repairs to roads and bridges due to damage from severe rainstorms, snow melt, and flooding in 2019.
“These federal funds are essential for Vermont to recover from these natural disasters and properly maintain our state’s roadways for the safe and efficient travel of Vermonters and visitors,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. “We are thankful to Vermont’s congressional delegation and the Administration for awarding this vital funding.”
The funds are a partial release of FHWA Emergency Relief funds to assist the State and municipalities to complete repairs for damages associated with the April 2019 and October 2019 disaster declarations.
Most of the funding is for the Halloween 2019 rainstorm, with an award of $9,511,211 to repair damage from the severe storm and subsequent flooding, including at Exit 18 in Georgia. The total damage estimate is approximately $29.5 million, consisting of $25.8 million on the state system and $3.7 million on the town system.
An additional award of $237,780 is for repairs due to snow melt, heavy rain, and severe flooding in April 2019. The total damage estimate is approximately $5.4 million, consisting of $2 million on the state system and $3.4 million on the town system.
The amount awarded to AOT by the FHWA represents approximately 80% of the total that AOT requested.
An additional award in the amount of $744,432 was received by the U.S. Forest Service in Rutland for damage sustained during the April 2019 flooding.
The FHWA Emergency Relief program provides funds for emergency and permanent repairs on federal-aid highways and roads, tribal transportation facilities, and roads on federal lands that the USDOT finds have suffered serious damage because of natural disasters or catastrophic failure from an external cause.