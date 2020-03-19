WATERBURY, Vt. – A list of persons deemed “essential” to Vermont’s response to COVID-19 has widened to include grocery staff and supply chain workers as of a late Wednesday update, meaning employees in those areas continue accessing child care services while schools remain closed.
The update also expanded to include pharmacy staff; employees working within “critical” utilities operations like electricians, plumbers, and telecommunications staff; state, municipal and commercial public works employees; and foster families with children through eighth grade.
Active duty military, manufacturers of medical devices, fuel distribution workers and 2-1-1 call center staff were also added to the “essential persons” list maintained by Vermont Emergency Management (VEM).
Workers listed on the “essential persons” list are allowed access to child care services, which were directed by Gov. Phil Scott to close earlier this week except to serve families considered by the state to be “essential” in its response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the current outbreak of a novel coronavirus.
The list initially included child care providers and their supporting staff, health care employees, public health employees, emergency services providers, members of the Vermont National Guard and employees in the law enforcement, court and correctional services.
The state of Vermont recently launched an online service for helping eligible workers access child care options at https://webportalapp.com/webform/essentialworkers.
Families can also call 2-1-1 or 1-877-705-9008 to speak with a child care referral specialist.
Outside of services for state-declared essential employees, child care centers and schools remain closed under an executive order until April 6.
“This is a fluid situation and needs and guidance are continuously being reevaluated,” a statement on child care services from VEM read. “The state of Vermont appreciates the help and patience of our schools, child care providers and families as we coordinate this unprecedented response.”