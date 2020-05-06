MONTPELIER — Vermont continues to add staff to answer calls about unemployment benefits, even as the number of calls and new claims has declined, according to the state’s labor commissioner Michael Harrington.
In a press conference with Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday, Harrington said the state will have 200 people answering calls through an outside contract by Monday, a doubling of where they were at the start of the this week. The state also has 75 people answering the phones through partnerships with Vermont businesses.
The goal is to have 400 people working in the Vermont labor department’s call centers through the contractor, and Harrington said he expects to add another one hundred next week.
“We are moving at light speed,” Harrington said.
Traditionally, new employees spend four weeks of one-on-one training before they begin taking calls on their own. Now that get a day or a few hours of training, with additional training provided after they start taking calls.
“We are trying to expedite and get people on the lines as quickly as possible,” Harrington said.
This week the labor department began providing advanced training to those on the phones.
Sometimes a caller’s issue can’t be resolved on the phone because it requires a more in-depth review or needs to be adjudicated, or wage information is needed from other states, said Harrington.
Harrington indicated the approach taken by the Dept. of Labor is one of determining how to get people assistance. “The question is not should these people be eligible. The question is how do we make them eligible,” he said.
At the peak, DOL was receiving 6,500 new claims in a single day. Now, 300 to 600 claims are being filed each day, Harrington said.
According to Harrington, more than 100,000 claims have been filed for either traditional unemployment or the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides assistance to self-employed or contract workers who wouldn’t normally qualify for unemployment insurance.
Ten to twelve percent of those claims still need to be resolved, Harrington said. Some are held up become of programmatic requirements, some may have resumed working or some may have filed in anticipation of a layoff that never happened, he said.
Scott said he knew of a couple of employers who had rehired workers after receiving funds through the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal program offering forgivable loans to small businesses to support keeping employees on payroll and other operating expenses while closed during the pandemic.
While new filings may have declined, Harrington said he expects the state to need the expanded call center for quite some time.
“It will be a long time before we get back to pre-COVID unemployment numbers,” he said.