When the Early Learning Center (ELC) at Saint Michael's College (SMC) closed this spring due to COVID-19, staff weren't sure when they would return. On May 19 in a letter to parents, the college revealed their decision to close the center indefinitely due to "difficult financial realities" exacerbated by the pandemic.
The ELC has cared for youngsters for over 30 years. Before the pandemic hit, approximately 40 to 45 families used the center, including SMC employees and families from the great community. According to the May 19 letter, signed by SMC Vice President of Finance Robert S. Robinson, the center "has operated at a significant loss for many years."
Robinson states that moving the school to a "more sustainable financial footing" is their number one priority. "Therefore, the College has made the extremely difficult decision to not reopen the ELC," he wrote.
The center's nine employees and several student staff will be paid through June 30, 2020 and will receive severance based on their length of service with the College. According to Mark Tarnacki, SMC Marketing and Communications Staff Writer, the College will continue to work on a case-by-case basis with employees who have childcare challenges due to this loss of childcare.
In a statement, the college called the closure sad but necessary: "The closing of the ELC was a heartbreaking decision to make, but necessary given the priority the College must place on its core mission and its need to be responsible with its limited resources, especially considering the additional costs and complexity the pandemic has created."