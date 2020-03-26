Virtual worship looks like the new normal since churches across Vermont closed last week, following a series of orders from Governor Phil Scott in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some bigger churches come prepared, with Facebook Live videos, Zoom sessions and other virtual conference rooms ready to go. Meanwhile, smaller churches hurt under the weight of pricy tech upgrades, and senior parishioners, without tech or internet access, are left in the dark.
Although they subscribe to different religious branches, many church leaders in the towns of Colchester, Milton and Essex shared similar stories of loss, gratitude and toilet paper.
“In a million years I never thought I’d have a toilet paper ministry, but here I have a toilet paper ministry,” said Paul Somerville laughing. As the lead pastor at Cornerstone Community Church in Milton, Somerville has taken to grocery store runs in search of toilet paper, sanitary wipes and other items—"as the need comes up," he said. Next on his to-do list is a hand sanitizer recipe.
One of the hardest aspects of sheltering in place that Somerville has felt is his church's inability to worship together. “As much as I so appreciate modern technology and what it’s doing for me—I mean, technology is keeping my church alive right now—I talk to my people and we miss each other," said Somerville. "We're huggers at my church. People need contact. They need an ear to listen, a shoulder to lean on. Everyone's trying to carry the weight of this on their individual shoulders."
After Cornerstone Community Church cancelled all programs and services, they replaced in-person Sunday worship with a livestream and moved small groups to Zoom, a remote video conferencing app that allows users to log into a meeting via a link and interact with one another. However, Somerville noted his church has had to buy new technology in order to meet remote needs. In addition, many in the church body don't know how to use tech. "We're spending dollars on equipment and minutes trying to teach," he said. But how do you teach tech skills if not in person?
Reverend Sally May at Malletts Bay Congregational UCC (United Church of Christ) in Colchester feels similarly about the loss of community at her church, whose services have moved to Zoom as well. "I don't want to lose the intimacy of our small community by going to live streaming," she explained. “It’s a very different way of doing things but we’re actually finding some fun in it as well."
During a recent service, each member of the church choir sang a verse from "Amazing Grace," as parishioners streamed in from their living rooms and kitchen tables.
“We’ve had people participate from all over the country that wouldn’t have been there normally,” May added, counting people who have moved out of town, relatives of the congregation and members who moved south for the winter.
First Congregational Church of Essex Junction has started Facebook Live streaming, Zoom meetings, care packages for youth members, and even has a radio frequency so folks can drive up to the church parking lot, sit in their cars and listen to the service. Reverend Mark Mendes noticed a similar phenomenon to May in how many familiar and new faces tuned into virtual worship. “We probably had more people in church online than we do on Sunday morning," he said.
For members of the congregation who don't have internet or access to technology, Mendes said that the church deacons are calling every member to check in. "It’s hard with our senior members. There are a lot of isolated and lonely people out there," he said. “I had someone whose mom was sick and I couldn’t go and visit her. None of the funeral homes are doing funerals. It’s a problem. Like everyone else, we’re adapting.”
Funeral proceedings have also changed for Jeff Cornwell, Lead Pastor at the United Church of Milton. "Some families have canceled everything and chosen to wait," he said. Others have chosen not to attend funerals as a precaution, forcing them to miss a chance to say goodbye. "Another family chose to continue plans but will do the service outside in the cemetery, using social distancing, and will wait to hold a reception till after everything’s over," said Cornwell.
Easter this year falls on Sunday, April 12—two days before the governor's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order is set to end, pending reevaluation.
Mendes at First Congregational Church said he's looking forward to celebrating when everything's over. "We're going to hold our Easter service in the middle of May or June; whenever it ends," he said. “It’ll be one heck of an Easter service.”
In the meantime, many of the church leaders seem to share a similar feeling.
“I think for me it has widened the sense of what church is. It’s not just associated with the building, the sanctuary. We can have a community. People can be connected without seeing each other,” said Mendes.
May, of Malletts Bay Congregational, noted the same feeling: “As a pastor and someone who promotes the idea that the church is not the building, this offers a tremendous opportunity to realize that in real time,” she said.
“My faith is still valid, it’s portable; I can take it with me wherever I go,” said Somerville of Cornerstone Community. "Above and beyond everything else, every other duty, we have to bring hope to our neighbors. Spread hope.”