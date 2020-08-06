BURLINGTON -- Upon his release from the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections, a convicted sex offender is anticipated to live in Colchester under the supervision of Burlington Probation and Parole.
Cory Delorme, age 30, served a term of incarceration related to a 2010 conviction of sexual intercourse with a known 15-year-old female. He will be released Aug. 13.
According to a statement written by Detective Sergeant Thomas Nash of the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations (CUSI), Delorme's risk to sexually reoffend scores in the moderate-low range.
"Based on his offense history, if he were to sexually reoffend, his most likely victims would be adolescent females who are known to him," Nash stated.
CUSI wants you to know that if you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there is support available. Even if the assault did not happen recently, there are resources to help you decide what is best for you, including free medical treatment, advocacy, and support. You do not have to go through this alone. There is a whole community ready to support you. For more information, call the state-wide confidential hotline, 800-489-7273, or see the website for the VT Network against Sexual and Domestic Violence, www.vtnetwork.org.