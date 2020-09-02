COLCHESTER − More than 70 airmen from the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing will deploy this month for up to six months to multiple locations.
Due to precautions surrounding COVID-19 and the need to build in time for quarantines, these 70 airmen are being deployed ahead of schedule.
At a press conference July 31, commanders from the Vermont Air National Guard and Army National Guard announced more than 450 airmen and soldiers would be sent between October and the early part of 2021 as part of one of the largest Army missions in over 10 years
Airmen will deploy in groups throughout the fall to support the U.S. Air Force Central Command (AFCENT), U.S. Air Force Africa Command (AFRICOM) and U.S. Air Force European Command (EUCOM).
“The women and men of our Air Guard will experience great developmental opportunities down range,” said Col. Adam T. Rice, 158th FW vice commander in a Sept. 2 press release. “They get to put their years of training and hard work to use in a very practical way, in support of not only the U.S. Air Force and our allies, but of our country as a whole.”
These airmen encompass the expeditionary combat support units of the Vermont Air National Guard which include logistics, civil engineering, communications, comptrollers, first sergeants, personnel, services, contracting, supply, ground transportation, air transportation and medical.
Vermonters will be deployed to locations in Africa, Europe and the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.
According to the release, these deployments will not affect F-35 operations, which will remain on their current flight schedule: Tuesday-Friday, morning and afternoon take-offs as well we flight hours on the first non-holiday weekend of the month and one Sunday every three months.
All deployed ailment should return to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard by the summer of 2021.