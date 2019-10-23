The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson

The Day You Being starts with a little girl looking into a room and feeling different than everyone else. As the story progresses, we meet many other very children who are experiencing that same feeling. This is a story of encouragement that may help us through that feeling of exclusion that often comes from being different in one way or another.
The book also celebrates the value of escaping into the world of books, a wonderful feeling for anyone, but especially for those who do not get to travel to other lands in real life.
Compare the colors of the paint on the first page (cloudy green) to the page where the little girl’s world opens up (bright, bold colors). The very last page is a celebration in every way and the art captures the happy feeling we are left with as we leave this story.
Jacqueline Woodson covers so much ground in this unbelievable picture book about connecting through our differences and finding one’s voice. “Woodson’s books are noted for tackling serious issues with a sensitive touch”.