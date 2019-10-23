DS Alan Banks is faced with not one but two puzzling murders. A student’s body is found in a car on an abandoned road and the body of a sixtyish man is found in a gully in the moorland. Although at first these seem like suicides, too many questions has the investigating team rethinking their first reasons for the cause of deaths. The young female student didn’t own a car and also didn’t drive, could she have been moved to this site and the older victim had no ID and was well dressed. How did he get to this wild area, was he pushed, did he fall, was this an accident? The team is not progressing very far with their investigation until Annie receives information from one of her sources that leads them to believe an old nemesis is back, someone who will stop at nothing to get his revenge.
Careless Love by Peter Robinson – Adult Fiction, 2019
Ben Chiappinelli
Community News Editor
