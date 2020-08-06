MONTPELIER – A group of social justice organizations in Vermont released a jointly-signed letter Wednesday calling for statewide reforms to policing, ranging from greater oversight to an end of certain police practices.
The letters signatories, ranging from Vermont’s branches of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to Vermont Legal Aid, call for ten specific reforms to statewide policing.
“Vermonters want healthy, vibrant communities that support their needs – needs like health care, housing, childcare, education, and jobs,” the letter reads. “Instead, Vermont has prioritized investing in a punitive system that fails to deliver justice, spending more than $500 million annually on policing and prisons.
“The result?” their letter continues. “Black and Brown residents are disproportionately stopped, searched and imprisoned while the number of people killed by Vermont police increases every year.
“For too long, police have been allowed to police themselves, wielding enormous power with little meaningful oversight or accountability.”
For the last several decades, the number of people killed by police in Vermont has steadily grown from the four recorded incidents in the 1990s to nine recorded in the 2000s and a full 17 in the 2010s, according to an article from VTDigger.
Traffic data from the Vermont State Police has also found that, statewide, Black and brown people have been disproportionately subject to traffic stops, and, according a report ordered by Vermont’s legislature, minorities represent a disproportionately large share of the state’s prison population.
The organizations’ demands range from ending qualified immunity, a legal practice shielding officers from lawsuits related to damages caused while policing, to ending police involvement in low-level offences and the use of military-grade equipment and techniques.
The organizations also call for the removal of school resource officers from Vermont’s schools, saying the police presence in schools “disproportionately harms students of color, students with disabilities, and low-income students.”
Wednesday’s letter also saw organizations call for greater transparency for police departments and for greater oversight, ranging from wider race-based data collection from the Department of Corrections to civilian oversight and the establishment of an independent counsel for reviewing police misconduct.
The organizations have also called for greater investment in social services and community organizations, rather than in police departments and prisons.
“As a state, we need to do more than talk about making real change,” Windham County’s NAACP branch’s president Steffen Gillom said in a statement. “We need to be creating real change by creating ecosystems that give the most marginalized folks a fair shot at getting justice no matter the color of their skin, the cadence of their speech, or their family or origin.”
The organizations’ letter and attached ten-point plan were released ahead of a series of virtual forums organized by the Vermont legislature for seeking community input on policing in Vermont.
The first of those forums was scheduled for Thursday, with a second and third forum scheduled for Aug. 12 and Aug. 16, respectively.
Wider calls for police reform follow months of protests regarding police violence and the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in late May after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
A copy of the organizations’ letter can be found below: