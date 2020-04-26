Maple syrup industry heads discussed social distancing, season reports and a sugar-on-snow party during a virtual meeting with Rep. Peter Welch on Friday.
While the economic fallout of COVID-19 has not hit Vermont's maple syrup industry as hard as the state's dairy industry, sugarmakers reported concerns over business lost due to decreases in tourism, the cancellation of annual open houses and festivals, and the drop in bulk price.
"We are having to deal with the reality that we must socially isolate and separate in order to protect the health of the people we love. The collateral impact of that was to literally turn the lights off on the economy," said Welch.
Last week, state officials announced that the state's case numbers were plateauing in part thanks to the state's strict social distancing policies. As of April 26, the total number of deaths in Vermont was 46.
"I've talked to some of you in the maple industry about how you've been effected. Sounds like maple has not felt the same devastating impact as dairy… But I want to know what is affecting you? What can we do to be helpful?" Welch asked of sugarmakers and maple industry heads on the call.
This past weekend would have marked the 54th year of the Vermont Maple Festival. A little over a month ago, the festival was cancelled due to growing concerns from COVID-19. The festival typically brings thousands to St. Albans every year to partake in maple-themed activities and events in the downtown area.
Likewise, Vermont Maple Open House Weekend in late March would have celebrated the first batch of the season, with sugarmakers opening up to visitors. Many rural sugarmakers who lack a strong online presence due to low broadband access view Open House Weekend as a crucial marketing opportunity, but this season, sugarhouse doors remained closed.
"The last time we were together was at joyous event, tapping a tree in Franklin County. But there was a certain cloud over us. We knew what was coming with the pandemic but we didn’t know exactly," recalled Vt. Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts at the meeting.
He pointed to these types of event cancellations as drivers of economic uncertainty for many sugarmakers. "It's been a little lonely this season because visitors couldn't come this year but sugarmakers are working hard and producing some beautiful sugar for us," Tebbetts said.
The state's new guidance on farmers markets reopening on May 1 gives sugarmakers an opportunity to regain some lost business, said Tebbetts. "They aren't social events but we can still get fresh produce, maple and dairy to the public. That is really important at this time," he said.
He also pointed to resources on the Vt. Agency of Agriculture website that offer some relief to farmers and sugarmakers. However, when sugarmakers on the call inquired if any part of the CARES Act, an over $2 trillion federal COVID-19 relief package, will reach the maple industry, Tebbetts expressed some doubt.
"There may be direct payments to farmers who do both maple and dairy," he said, referring to some forecasts for dairy post-pandemic as "quite sad and quite scary."
He noted a "small pocket" may be available in the CARES Act to sugarmakers since maple is often classified as a specialty crop.
Allison Hope, Executive Director of Vt. Maple Sugar Makers' Association, tuned into the meeting to report that she's heard good reports from Vermonters about the season. "People said they made more syrup than expected," she said, but folks also reported a lower than normal sugar content this year.
"When I asked what has been the best thing about this sugaring season, lots of people said good sap runs and good flavored syrup," said Hope. She also noted that many folks found silver linings in social distancing guidelines, similar to Vermonters in all sectors. She spoke to one sugarmaker with two kids—one in college, one in high school—who was grateful for more family time in the sugarhouse because of the shutdown.
"As expected, the worst thing people said was that they were lonely with no visitors or social buzz, missing open house weekend, the festivals and things like that," said Hope.
Emma Marvin of Butternut Mountain Farm called this season one to "go down in record books."
"For folks who sell directly to consumers, the loss of direct connection poses a challenge going forward. People who sell to local food service accounts and markets, those sales have diminished significantly or evaporated completely," she said.
While Marvin has seen an upsurge in retail sales at Butternut Mountain Farm, she worries about access to testing and safety equipment moving forward as the state slowly reopens.
Mark Isselhardt, a UVM Extension Maple Specialist, echoed Marvin and Hope's concerns, noting many syrup producers depend on sales made during regular open houses and festivals held this time of year.
"Social distancing is sort of baked into the pie of sugaring; lots of folks are trying to stay safe. But I've heard from producers who lost significant sales during open house weekend," said Isselhardt. "They may not show up on a large balance sheet but for these individuals, it's significant."
He also raised concerns about the low bulk price for folks selling to the bulk market. "Anytime the Canadian dollar is weak, U.S. producers feel the effects as well," he said. According to Isselhardt, 90 percent of bulk prices are derived from the exchange rate which plays a large role in the long and short term.
The bulk price is currently hovering at around $2 per pound for amber.
"I've heard concern from producers not quite sure how the change in tourist flow over the summer and fall will affect customer flow through markets," chimed in Mark Cannella with UVM Extension.
Sugar-makers also joined the crowd hurt by a lack of broadband access in Vermont's more rural areas. Isselhardt pointed to this as one opportunity to support local sugarmakers. "If they had better access to broadband, more producers could be online and have changes to sell to people in other parts of the country," he said.
Welch agreed, calling broadband a bipartisan issue that many lawmakers feel united on. In late March, Welch and republican representative Roger Marshall of Kansas introduced a $2 billion bill, Keeping Critical Connections, to "compensate small broadband providers that provide free or discounted broadband services for low-income families or students impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak," according to a statement from Welch's office.
Before ending the meeting, Tebbetts told the 44 participants on the call that he hoped to recreate the retail activity, marketing and socializing lost this season later in the year.
"I envisioned a big sugar-on-snow party across the state when we get the all-clear sign," he said. "I'm holding onto that. We may have the biggest sugar-on-snow party in the world."