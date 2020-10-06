MONTPELIER — On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott’s team provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 response with a focus on the disease in Vermont, what is happening regionally, the outbreak in Addison County and Vermont’s overall preparedness.
Here are the key things to know:
#1 The Addison County outbreak is confined.
Twenty-seven of 55 migrant farm workers who came from Jamaica to pick apples at Shoreham’s Champlain Orchard on Sept. 14 have tested positive for COVID-19. The first person to develop symptoms began to show signs of the illness while in the required 14-day quarantine, according to Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.
Staff at the orchard and any others who had come into contact with the workers, a total of 101 people, were tested over the weekend.
Contact tracing has been completed. Those with negative test results are in quarantine and will have additional tests until it is certain they have not been infected.
“There is no known risk to the public,” Levine said, including those who may have visited the orchard’s farm stand or picked apples. Products from the orchard, including apples, are also safe.
#2 Scott addressed President Trump’s diagnosis while Levine spoke about how the virus is transmitted.
Asked if he was concerned that messages from the White House might undercut the state’s ability to fight COVID-19, Scott replied, “I continue to be concerned about the President’s lack of leadership, particularly in the area of mask wearing.”
Absent a vaccine, wearing a mask has been proven to reduce transmission of the virus, Scott noted.
“I’m concerned about this political division,” he said, particularly around mask wearing. “Wearing a mask is altruistic and it’s something I believe is necessary to prevent the spread.”
Although Vermont has led the country successfully reducing the prevalence of the virus, Scott said he remains focused on it. “I am concerned about the spread every single day. I wake up and I read the reports.”
“We’ve seen what’s happened to other states that have let their guard down,” Scot said. “I hope that Vermonters will stay vigilant.”
“This is something we can prevent. This is literally in our hands,” he said.
In his remarks, Levine emphasized the importance of getting information about COVID-19 from trusted sources. People don’t get sick because of their nationality or where they’re from, he said, adding, “COVID-19 spreads because it is a highly contagious virus that is in the air we breathe.”
Levine also addressed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) having first shared information about airborne transmission of COVID on its website, then removed that information before recently restoring it.
Most transmission, he said, is from larger respiratory droplets, but there is also evidence of COVID-19 being transmitted in smaller, aerosolized drops that can linger in the air for hours, even after someone has left the room. This type of transmission is “thought to occur in enclosed spaces that do not have ventilation,” Levine said, particularly during activities that involved heavy breathing such as singing or exercise.
To protect themselves, people should avoid crowded and poorly ventilated spaces, Levine advised.
He urged Vermonters to take care when getting information about COVID-19 to be certain it is accurate. “Learn from trusted sources who will tell you the truth,” he said.
#3 Vermont’s numbers remain low as cases remain high nationwide and continue to increase in the region.
Vermont officials keep a close eye on what is happening in the rest of New England, New York and Quebec. Together those places had a 48 percent increase in cases last week, with most occurring in Quebec, western Massachusetts and New York City, according to Vermont Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael Piaciek, whose math skills have been put to work tracking the virus data.
Nationally, the number of cases was up six percent this past week, with 40,000 to 45,000 new cases being reported daily.
Vermont, even with the recent cluster in Addison County, continues to have the lowest seven-day rolling average for new cases in the country, according to Piaciek.
The state had 132 cases in September, lower than the preceding three months, with no deaths and just one person needing intensive care.
Numbers remain low among both children and college students, with four college students testing positive last week.
#4 Vermont’s stockpile of medical supplies is strong for many, but not all, items which could be needed should case counts surge.
Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said the state has a goal of having a 60-day supply of crucial medical supplies on hand and another 60 days in reserve. While the state is at, or close to, that target for many items. It isn’t there for all.
The state has a 58-day supply of N95 masks and is also short of a 60-day supply of surgical gowns. While the state has 5.3 million pairs of nitrile gloves on hand, that’s only enough for 37 days, Schirling said.
The state continues to work with businesses and the University of Vermont Medical Center to secure supplies. Schirling praised the assistance of UVMMC in particular.
#5 Colder weather shouldn’t lead to less testing for COVID-19.
Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith said the state has already begun shifting pop-up testing sites for COVID-19 indoors.
“We won’t ramp down our testing capabilities at all,” Smith said.
“Our goal is to continue to test over 1,000 people per day,” said Scott, pointing to the state’s partnerships with pharmacies as one way the state has worked to increase testing capacity.
#6 Health officials want Vermonters to get the flu vaccine.
So far nearly 36,000 Vermont residents have gotten this year’s flu vaccine. Health officials have set a goal of vaccinating 325,000 Vermonters, an increase of 25 percent over last year.
Vaccinations are up significantly among those under 18 and adults middle-aged and older, according to Piaciek. He urged adults in their 20s and 30s to get vaccinated, noting that even if they themselves are unlikely to become seriously ill from the flu, by getting a vaccination they can help to protect those at higher risk.
Reducing flu-related hospitalizations will help to keep hospital beds available for COVID patients should cases increase this winter, Piaciek pointed out.