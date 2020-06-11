Shoe retirement

When your body is telling you that your shoes are worn out, you should pay attention to that message.

One of the most frequent and valuable questions we get at our store is whether a customer’s shoes are ready for replacement. Are my shoes worn out?

First guideline: YOUR body barometer trumps all other assessment factors. We have many customers tell us: “My body is telling me my shoes are worn out.” 100% valid. Pay attention to this message.

Assessing footwear: We can examine many details in footwear to assess whether worn out, but the following four components nearly always provide a complete and accurate picture of your shoes’ health.

  1. Midsole: Not the part that touches the ground. Not the part that touches your foot. In between. It ages by softening up. If you are not experienced or have a fresher pair to compare to, have a footwear professional assess. We have experience and even specific tools to check.
  2. Heel Counters: Supportive area that wraps your heel bone. Ages by softening or tilting.
  3. Upper: The part that wraps your foot. Stitches breaking, holes, material wearing out, falling off side of shoe?
  4. Outsole: The part that touches the ground. Enough worn off to tilt the shoe, or have worn through the outsole into the midsole?

How long should shoes last? 600 miles… +/- 200 miles. That is a HUGE range! But valid. A 105 lb. female ground pounder (i.e. not a dainty, highly coordinated gait) who is running in her shoes will soften them up much quicker than a 240 lb. highly coordinated, light on his feet walking linebacker. Really. The female runner may only get 400 miles. The linebacker, maybe 800. Mileage is a much more valid longevity indicator than time.

As always, bring to your footwear professional and ask questions!

Gary Richter is a manager of the locally owned New Balance store in Maple Tree Place, Williston. Gary has a B.Sc. in Kinesiology. He can be reached at grichter@nbwilliston.com. His colleague Sara LaBarre is a board certified pedorthist, practicing locally for 12 years. Between the two, they have 55 years of experience at all levels of the industry.

