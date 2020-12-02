Send us your photos!
With Thanksgiving come and gone, it's time to break out the holiday boxes from the attic or the basement and get ready for the "most wonderful time of the year." Many of you have already started — we've seen your twinkling lights, over-sized candy canes, wreaths, waving Santas and more while driving around town.
On Friday, Gov. Phil Scott unveiled Vermont Lights the Way, an initiative that aims to brighten communities and neighborhoods around the state by encouraging Vermonters to light their homes, businesses, trees or other creative ideas.
“I know how hard this pandemic has been, especially as we make our way through the holidays without the ‘normal’ get-togethers and sense of closeness we all want,” Scott said. “So, in celebration of the coming holiday season, I think it’s time to lift our spirits. Let’s get creative and show the world that Vermonters are here for each other and that even through these dark and difficult times, Vermont Lights the Way.”
Show us what you’ve come up with by sending your photos to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com or by posting them in the comments section.
We’ll share all the photos we receive in a gallery here on the site next week.
