Colchester restaurants can open new or additional outdoor seating thanks to an emergency interim zoning measure adopted by the Town selectboard on Tuesday.
Normally, requests for outdoor seating would be reviewed by the Development Review Board (DRB) in a process that could take as long as three months.
Since many restaurants in Colchester do not have outdoor seating already in place, the Planning and Zoning Department asked the board to adopt an interim measure to allow the department to approve site plan amendments in an expedited time-frame.
"We want to provide some relief to our local restaurants," explained Town Manager Aaron Frank to the selectboard at a Tuesday meeting.
According to a memo from the Planning and Zoning Department, "The DRB would not be able to act quickly enough to get these businesses up and running as the economy opens back up."
Zoning Administrator Lisa Riddle spearheaded the action in Colchester. She explained to the selectboard that the owner of Rozzi's Tavern, a restaurant on West Lakeshore Drive in Colchester, expressed that additional seating is important to business, since indoor seating capacity will to be reduced by 75 percent when the restaurant is allowed to open, with no clear end date for this restriction.
One of the latest turns of the state economic spigot which Gov. Phil Scott announced on May 24 includes the reopening of outdoor dining. At a press conference, Scott announced that businesses will be allowed to open up at 25 percent capacity, but officials will consider raising it to 50 percent if the virus remains relatively contained.