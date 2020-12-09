Each week, Seeing Vermont will take you to a different Vermont town, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week's location: Chester
Where it's located: Chester can be found in the southernmost part of Windsor County, just west of Springfield where Vermont routes 103, 11, and 35 converge. It's about 125 miles from the Burlington area.
About the town: A town that looks like it could be from the old west, Chester has rustic buildings and plenty of evidence that the railroad is an important part of its history. It was originally chartered in 1754 as Flamstead by New Hampshire Governor Benning Wentworth before being re-chartered as New Flamstead in 1761. The state of New York issued a patent for the town in 1766 and renamed it Chester for George Augustus Frederick, the Earl of Chester and eldest son of King George III.
The first public train arrived to Chester Depot in 1849. Just months later, the Rutland & Burlington Railroad opened the first rail line across Vermont -- linking the Connecticut River Valley at Bellows Falls and Lake Champlain at Burlington. As the route passed between Chester's older North and South villages, the Chester Depot village emerged.
There were 3,154 Chester residents counted in the 2010 census, equaling 56 people per square mile for a town that is 56 square miles large.
Learn more at the town's website: chestervt.gov/.
Here are some photos of Chester you might enjoy, courtesy of Josh Kessler who's a native Vermonter and currently the director of athletic communications at Saint Michael's College:
