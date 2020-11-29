Each week, Seeing Vermont will take you to a different Vermont town, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week's location: Bolton
Where it's located: Just a short drive out of Burlington, Bolton sits in the southeastern part of Chittenden County.
About the town and trails: With 1,182 people counted in the 2010 census of a town sized at 42.5 square miles, Bolton has an average of 28 residents per square mile. Incorporated in 1763, it's also home to the popular Bolton Valley ski resort.
The Preston Pond Loop is about 4.1 miles long and has an elevation change of 662 feet. The trail is found towards the western part of Bolton with its head being off of Notch Road. It doesn't go around the body of water after which it's named, but instead it takes hikers along the eastern part of the pond before going north to the scenic Libby's Lookout. A sliver of the loop's southern passage is also part of the Old Long Trail, which then heads east before running into the official Long Trail.
The Long Trail is believed to be the oldest long-distance trail in the United States, meaning it's at least 30 miles long. It's total distance is actually 273 miles long and goes from the Massachusetts border, starting in Pownal, Vt., to the Canadian border, ending in North Troy, Vt. Its southernmost section, from Pownal to the Rutland area, is also part of the Appalachian Trail which then heads east towards the upper-New Hampshire border, crossing from Norwich, Vt. into Hanover, N.H. before continuing up into Maine.
Here are some photos of the Preston Pond and Long trails in Bolton you might enjoy, courtesy of Josh Kessler who's a native Vermonter and currently the director of athletic communications at Saint Michael's College:
