Seeing Vermont takes you to a different part of the Green Mountain State, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week’s location: Island Pond Village and the Town of Brighton
Where it’s located: Found in the western edge of Essex County and in the Northeast Kingdom, Island Pond and the Town of Brighton are about 80 miles and two hours of drive time directly east of the St. Albans area.
About the area: Island Pond is a census-designated place in the center of the Town of Brighton. In the 2010 census, Island Pond had just 821 people while the entire Town of Brighton had 1,222.
It’s 4.6 square miles large for a density of 197 people per square mile. Even though it’s already 1,198 feet above sea level, Island Pond and the lake named after it sit to the south of Bluff Mountain.
Island Pond was an important railroad center in the 1850s when Grand Trunk Railway established an international connection between Montreal and Portland, Maine -- the village being the meeting place of the first international railway. However, the railway company went bankrupt in 1923, and Island Pond days as a major railroad town were over by the late 1950s.
Due to its miles of trails and wide-open spaces, Island Pond got nicknamed the Snowmobile Capital of Vermont. Many other tourists frequent the area to fish, hunt, swim, hike, bike, canoe, ride horses, and ski.
Island Pond also hosts a slew of events and festivals throughout the year and is home to Simon the Tanner which carries an assortment of items including warm socks, sweaters, Tubbs Snowshoes, and pleasantly scented hand soaps and body care products.
