Seeing Vermont takes you to a different part of the Green Mountain State, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week’s location: Weathersfield and its villages of Ascutney and Perkinsville
Where it’s located: Weathersfield sits directly to the north of Springfield on the eastern border of Vermont. It’s towards the southern part of Windsor County and across the Connecticut River from Claremont, N.H.
Ascutney is found in the northeastern corner of Weathersfield -- right on US Route 5 -- while Perkinsville is on the opposite side of the town -- right on VT Route 106 and at the eastern edge of Hawks Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
About the area: Weathersfield was named after the Connecticut hometown of some of its earliest settlers and was chartered in 1761. At the 2010 U.S. census, the population was 2,825 for a town that is 44.2 square miles -- equaling 64 people per square mile.
Ascutney is an unincorporated village and a census-designated place within Weathersfield that had 540 residents counted in 2010. It’s home to Weathersfield’s only school and sits next to the mountain that shares the same name and serves as a popular camping and skiing destination.
One of its residents, Romaine Tenney, made national news in 1964 when he refused to vacate his farm which had been set to be purchased by the state in order to construct Interstate-91 through the area. He instead set fire to his buildings and ended his own life months after he was supposed to leave.
Perkinsville is a village within Weathersfield and had a population of 130 in 2010. It’s the site of a 1947 crash -- referred to as Vermont's worst aviation disaster -- in which 12 U.S. Army Air Force crew members perished. They were on a strategic air command training mission from Tucson, Ariz. to Bedford, Mass. when their bomber strayed off course and crashed on Hawks Mountain during a severe storm.
Here are some photos of Weathersfield and its villages you might enjoy, courtesy of Josh Kessler who's a native Vermonter and currently the director of athletic communications at Saint Michael's College:
