Each week, Seeing Vermont will take you to a different Vermont town, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week's location: Pawlet
Where it's located: Pawlet, originally of Bennington County before Rutland County was formed, sits in the Taconic Mountains along the western border of Vermont, neighboring New York towns Granville and Hebron. It's southwest of Rutland and northwest of Manchester.
About the town: Chartered in 1761, Pawlet is named after the Mettawee River, which was called "Paulet" or "Paulette" on the earliest maps of the area. It's comprised of two population centers, Pawlet Village -- located at the junction of Vermont routes 30 and 133 -- and West Pawlet -- located at the junction of VT Route 153, Railroad Street and Egg Street and developed around the former railroad depot and the slate industry.
With 42.9 square miles and a head count of 1,477 in the 2010 census, there are just 34 people per square mile. The town lays claim to having noted physicist Frederick W. Adams and inventor Joshua C. Stoddard both born there.
Learn more at the town's website: pawlet.vt.gov/.
Here are some photos of Chester you might enjoy, courtesy of Josh Kessler who's a native Vermonter and currently the director of athletic communications at Saint Michael's College:
