Canaan, Vermont is as Northeast Kingdom as you can get, bordering New Hampshire and Canada. Located in Essex County, it is about 90 miles directly from Burlington but about 125 miles away via roadways.
Founded in 1782, Canaan had 972 residents counted in the 2010 census -- up from just 637 who lived there in 1880. The town is 33.4 square miles and sits 1,355 feet above sea level.
