BURLINGTON -- The University of Vermont (UVM) Health Network continues to make strides in its recovery of the Oct. 28 cyber attack which impacted its information and technology infrastructure.
The health network confirmed Tuesday that it was ransomware, a type of virus that usually involves a request for money, which caused the attack. While a note was found in the malware, it did not specifically and immediately ask for a ransom, however. Instead, staff says it had instructions to contact the criminals responsible for the attack.
UVM Health Network officials say that no one followed the instructions of the note; rather, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was contacted.
Based on a thorough assessment by IT security experts, the health network reported Tuesday that no personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), or employee information was accessed or taken.
Helping prevent theft of such information was the UVM Health Network IT team’s disabling of its EpicCare Link electronic health record system when the attack became apparent, that system also including the MyChart patient portal. The team took additional measures and disconnected employees’ email and internet connections to help protect patient and employee data.
A statement released Tuesday by the health network credited “good planning” that allowed UVM to have backup copies of most of the information needed to restore the systems. The health network announced that EpicCare and MyChart had been restored on Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, respectively.
The statement said the ransomware used in the cyber attack destroyed the computer infrastructure on which the encrypted data resided, destruction that “is not usually a component of a ransomware attack,” and that required considerable time for UVM Health Network to rebuild those systems. IT staff had to rebuild the entire infrastructure before re-populating it with the backed up files and data, in addition to scanning and cleaning 5,000 computers and endpoints which had been infected.
“Despite the significant progress made by our IT team to restore systems, we know this attack has had an impact on many of our patients and staff,” read Tuesday’s statement. “Over the past several weeks we have made every attempt to reschedule appointments and resume care where there were interruptions. We apologize for any disruptions or inconvenience to our patients, for whom we aim to provide the highest quality care, and we thank our incredible staff for working diligently through this challenging time.”
UVM Health Network says if a patient is waiting to hear from it and has not yet been contacted, they should call their provider or reach out to the Office of Patient and Family Advocacy at (802) 847-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.