MONTPELIER — With Darn Tough Socks in Northfield and National Life Group in Middlebury each laying off staff, Governor Phil Scott expressed his concerns for the future of the state’s economy on Wednesday.
Vermont’s economy is tied to the rest of the country and the world, Scott noted. “We have to sell these goods that are being manufactured in Vermont. We’re, again, not an island. It will have a ripple effect across all sectors, I believe.”
The state has to provide relief to businesses as quickly as possible “and it’s not going to be enough,” Scott said.
Darn Tough Socks announced on Wednesday that it is laying off 50 people, the same day National Life announced it is laying off 53.
Large layoffs are also looming over St. Albans and Essex where the state’s 1,700 U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service employees are concentrated. USCIS has announced that it will furlough 13,450 employees nationally in August, with furlough notices being sent out in early July.
Those layoffs are arriving as the state’s unemployment numbers began to drop from records set in April, shortly after the state shutdown much of the economy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
At 12.7 percent, Vermont’s unemployment rate is below the national average of 13.3 percent.
Scott said he expects the economic effects of the pandemic to continue for at least six months to a year, and perhaps longer.
Nationally, the Congressional Budget Office is predicting Americans will spend $300 billion to $370 billion less per quarter through the end of 2021 than they would have had the pandemic not occurred. That’s more than a trillion dollars less in spending.
The National Bureau of Economic Research estimates that more than 100,000 small businesses have closed nationwide, a situation likely to be exacerbated by a massive drop in consumer spending.
At the same time, state and local governments are facing sharp drops in revenue that could lead to layoffs in the public sector as well.
A temporary boost in unemployment benefits provided by the federal government runs out in July. In Vermont, the additional $600 provided by the federal government more than doubled the largest possible unemployment benefit available to Vermonters, which is just over $500.
Scott said he did not expect Congress to continue that boost.
As part of an annual recalculation of unemployment benefits, Vermont will be boosting its highest benefit level to $539 starting on July 1. Businesses, however, can expect to pay less in unemployment insurance costs.
That’s because the unemployment insurance rates charged to businesses are based on the prior year’s data, and in 2019 Vermont had record low unemployment.
“We need to provide relief in any way that we can to some of the businesses,” Scott said. “We thought this was a good move.”
“The stronger the businesses are, the stronger we are as a state,” he added.
Vermont also has a large unemployment fund. Even with the rapid rise in unemployment caused by COVID-19, there is $342 million in the state’s unemployment fund. The size of that fund was a factor in the state’s ability to reduce the unemployment insurance rates.
“We are in a much healthier position than many other states,” said labor commissioner Michael Harrington.