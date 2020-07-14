MONTPELIER – A bill allowing registered members of Vermont’s four recognized Abenaki tribes to apply for free, permanent hunting and fishing licenses has been signed into law.
According to an announcement from Gov. Phil Scott’s office, the bill, H.716, was one of several signed into law by the governor Tuesday.
As written, H.716 would allow citizens of state-recognized Native American Indian tribes to receive a permanent fishing license or, in cases where the individual qualifies for a hunting license, a free combination hunting or fishing license pending submission of a tribal identification card.
According to the Vermont General Assembly’s Joint Fiscal Office, there are roughly 6,000 members of Vermont’s four recognized Abenaki tribes, a number the office based off a Seven Days report.
Testimony from the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi’s chief Richard Maynard reported almost half of those registered members – 2,500 – belonged to the Swanton-headquartered tribe that historically called Northwestern Vermont home before the arrival of European settlers.
Members of Vermont’s Abenaki tribes have publicly pushed for hunting and fishing rights since at least the 1970s, when tribal members staged several high-profile fish-ins on historical fishing grounds along the Missisquoi River in Franklin County in order to draw attention to the issue.
In an interview with the St. Albans Messenger in early February, Maynard appeared supportive of the measure and cited it as an example of attitudes toward the Abenaki changing in Vermont.
In public testimony submitted to the Vermont legislature, Maynard said the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi wholly endorsed H.716, saying the free licenses “would be a BIG help to our tribe.”
H.716 also requires the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s commissioner to provide Vermont’s legislature with the number of licenses issued under the new law by 2024.