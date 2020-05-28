MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott announced this morning that he will seek reelection to a third term, but will do so without a campaign office or staff, at least initially.
Scott's decision comes amid a pandemic in which he has led the state, issuing emergency orders closing large sectors of the state's economy in order to stop the spread of the sometimes fatal coronavirus. The effort was successful in confining the outbreak in Vermont, with 971 cases out of 30,000 Vermonters tested and no one hospitalized with COVID-19 as of this morning. Fifty-four Vermonters have died from the disease.
But it came at a cost, putting tens of thousands of Vermonters on the unemployment rolls.
"As our state and nation continue to navigate a once-in-a-century challenge, Vermonters need and deserve a full-time governor who is focused on leading Vermont through the public health and economic crisis COVID-19 has created," Scott said in his announcement.
"I will not be campaigning in the traditional way while we are in the midst of our response to this pandemic. Facing, fighting and defeating this virus - and rebuilding a stronger, more resilient economy - are my top priorities," Scott said. "This means, until the state of emergency is over, I won’t have a campaign staff or office, be raising money, or participating in normal campaign events."
So far there is one other person seeking the Republican nomination for governor,
"I simply cannot bring myself to campaign during the state of emergency, even if it puts me at a political disadvantage in August and November," Scott said.
