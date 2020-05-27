MONTPELIER – While saying he was still wary of neighboring states’ experiences with COVID-19, Gov. Phil Scott hinted Wednesday that most of Vermont’s economy would likely be reopened in some capacity in the coming weeks.
The governor’s regular Wednesday press conference was short of the headline-grabbing announcements typically revealed at the front of the press events, with the governor instead suggesting Vermont’s next steps in reopening would come sometime in the coming days.
Among those steps, according to Scott, would be raising the ceiling on the number of people allowed to gather at any one time from 10 to 25, as well as the scheduled resumption for close contact businesses like gyms or cleaning services.
The administration was also planning next steps for restaurants to reopen to in-person dining and finalizing public health guidelines for overnight camps, the latter of which was a step Scott previously said the administration would hope to take as day camps and child care centers reopen.
Museums may also find themselves scheduled for a reopening in the coming days or weeks, Scott said, though he added they’d be reopened with similar limitations to those already placed on Vermont’s retail sector.
While Vermont’s experience with COVID-19 appeared to plateau in April, Scott said his administration was wary of what neighboring states were seeing, with New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York each still seeing a significant number of new cases each week.
As a result, the 14-day quarantine currently placed on out-of-state travelers entering Vermont would likely stay in effect for the time being, though Scott said his administration was now looking for “benchmarks” to inform a reopening the Green Mountain State to interstate tourism.
“I’ve asked my team to identify what we’d need to see in these other states to tell us when it would be smart and safe… to welcome back our out-of-state travelers,” he said. “They’re working on that because I know how important it is to our tourism and hospitality sectors, and to protect the jobs they provide.”
Those reports come as some New England states see infection rates decline amid what have been among the most significant outbreaks of COVID-19 within the U.S.
According to the Concord Monitor, new reported cases of COVID-19 have plateaued in New Hampshire at around 80 new cases of COVID-19 reported a day, but the number of deaths associated with the disease spiked recently, growing from 172 last week to 214 as of Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, New York has seen its weekly number of new cases overall gradually decline, though thousands of new cases of COVID-19 are still reported every week in the state that has, so far, seen the largest outbreak of COVID-19 within the U.S.
Massachusetts, also heavily impacted by the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, is seeing its daily rate of new reported cases continue to fall.
Much of Vermont’s economy was shuttered under gubernatorial orders in March in order to manage an outbreak of COVID-19 and keep the disease’s spread within the capacity of Vermont’s health care system.
Since April, businesses that were closed in March were slowly allowed to reopen in phases, albeit with strict public health guidelines now attached, with the most recent turns of what Scott’s taken to calling the “spigot” being churches, salons and outdoor dining.
According to Scott, the administration would likely seek to reopen most businesses to limited capacity before expanding that capacity in sectors that had already reopened with limitations over the course of April and May.
“Once we get everything to about 25 percent, you’ll see us moving from 25 to 50 percent,” Scott said. “That’s the vision, but hopefully, throughout the summer, we’ll be able to increase capacity.”
While interstate travelers into Vermont are still beholden under state orders to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival, the governor reported Wednesday that the state had seen an uptick in travel into Vermont over the Memorial Day weekend, though it wasn’t the surge some had feared.
Scott, warning against creating an “us versus them” mentality that had led to events like a previously reported confrontation in Hardwick, said weekend travel into Vermont had only risen from 50,000 to 60,000 inbound travelers, with most of those coming from other Northeastern and New England states.
“I don’t want to turn it into an us versus them situation,” Scott said. “We’ve seen that in other states [and] we’re better than that. We’ll take care of this, and we’ll open the spigot just a little at a time to make sure we don’t have that flood of people into the state.”
Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, said the state was also looking for means to allow some form of visitation at Vermont’s long-term care facilities, which have been under lockdown for all nonessential visits since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will, in the coming weeks, be able to provide a more in-depth plan on how we’ll approach this and how individual facilities can use the strategies we develop to satisfy the reopening criteria that we’ve been presented with,” Levine said.
Those plans, according to Levine, would be based in part on newer guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which now calls for weekly testing of long-term care facility staff and baseline testing for residents prior to opening those centers to visitors.
Major outbreaks of COVID-19 at two long-term care facilities have accounted for more than half of the 54 deaths currently attributed to COVID-19 in Vermont since March.
COVID-19 is an easily spread respiratory disease caused by a highly contagious coronavirus. While mild for most, the disease can result in severe and even life-threatening illness in some cases.
There have been 971 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Vermont since the disease was first identified in the Green Mountain State in March.
According to health officials, only one person was currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 Wednesday morning and an estimated 849 have recovered from the disease since March.